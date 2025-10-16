The hot weather is expected to continue across NSW this month. Photo / Simon Bullard, NewsWire
Severe storms are forecast to hit most of New South Wales from Friday afternoon.
The storms are likely to bring destructive winds and large or even giant hail to a large part of the state, from Wollongong, out west past Dubbo, and up the coast to Kempsey.
“Sydney is rightin the heart of the severe thunderstorm risk,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
“It’s certainly shaping up to be quite a stormy afternoon and evening for eastern and northeast NSW.
“We absolutely see the potential there for thunderstorms to begin to develop, and certainly it looks likely that some of the storms will continue to build and strengthen and intensify into severe thunderstorms.”
“Sometimes severe thunderstorms can also bring really heavy rain, that looks a little bit less of a risk, but the big hailstones and the very strong winds absolutely look to be quite a significant risk,” Hines said.
“The prominence of westerly winds over eastern NSW this month has been driven by a prolonged negative phase of the Southern Annular Mode (SAM),” Hines said.
“Under a negative SAM, westerly winds usually become more prominent over NSW and the easterly winds that cause cloud and rain along the coast become weaker and less frequent.
“The stubborn negative SAM that has underpinned Sydney’s abnormally hot start to October has been a response to a rare episode of stratospheric warming that unfolded high above Antarctica in late September and early October.
“These stratospheric warming events are rare in the southern hemisphere and their influence on Australian weather is still an active area of research.”
The hot weather is expected to continue across NSW this month, as hot inland air blows towards the east coast.
Temperatures in Sydney could reach 32C on Friday, but the mercury will fall after thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The warm winds are expected to hit several states.
“Warm, gusty north to north-westerly winds will stream across parts of South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and even parts of NSW,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.