“Our child has a small yellow ride-on car which is compact and takes up no more room than a scooter or motorbike.

“We have been asked to remove it from the motorcycle parking area on B3, even though these spaces are mostly unused.”

She has requested the issue be included as a motion in the next strata committee meeting on October 15.

“This petition is about asking the strata committee to consider a practical, family-friendly approach.

“The ride-on car is not bulky storage or clutter – it’s a safe recreational vehicle for our child, similar in nature to the motorcycles the spaces are designed for.”

It’s also claimed in the petition it will not bother other residents but instead make the building more inclusive for families with children and maintain order and safety in common areas.

“By signing this petition you’re supporting a small but meaningful change that will improve the community for families without negatively affecting anyone else.”

The Change.org petition appears to currently have 17 verified signatures.

Elizabeth Huang claims the spaces are mostly unused, but she has been told to remove the car anyway. Photo / change.org

Premium Strata chief executive Leanne Habib told Daily Mail Australia that development applications for apartment complexes set out several conditions, including the number of bays provided for cars and motorcycles.

“I can’t see how a strata committee or an owners corporation has any power to overturn the conditions of the DA without getting a modification or an amendment made and approved by council,” Habib told the Mail.

“I understand that it’s only a toy, and I agree it’s not taking any more space than a motorbike, but council is all about ensuring that there’s enough spaces to accommodate these motorbikes and cars so they don’t have issues of congestion out on the street.

“And someone can very easily argue, well if it’s that tiny, why isn’t it in your carport?”