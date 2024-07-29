Sydney man stabbed sleeping teen to death for ‘raping’ sister

The teen’s mother said she was woken by a dog barking and went into her son’s room to check on him, only to be met with “an absolute bloodbath”.

“I cannot unsee the horror of that scene,” the distraught woman told the court.

“I can’t unsee (my son) so completely drenched in his own blood that his dad and I were unable to find the wounds to stem the flow.

“The paramedics pulling him from his bed to the floor, trying again and again, and then eventually being told, ‘he’s gone’.”

I took your boy’s life. It’s my utmost regret, sincerest apologies, I’m sorry. 21-year-old attacker

The killer addressed his victim’s parents in court, sobbing and apologising for taking their son’s life.

“I know that you two probably couldn’t give less of a f*** what I have to say and that’s OK,” he said.

“I probably wouldn’t either.

“I took your boy’s life. It’s my utmost regret, sincerest apologies, I’m sorry.”

The man told the court he had grown up poor and at times homeless, and had been physically and mentally abused for as long as he could remember.

“This is not an excuse,” he said.

“I own what I did with so much embarrassment and regret.”

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell told the court the man had shown a determination for retribution and to take the law into his own hands, adding the claims of rape by the sister were entirely unproven.

“The agreed facts are very clear that it remains only an allegation,” he said.

“It is not accepted that those events did occur as described by the sister.”

Campbell told the court the evidence suggested the victim had woken up during the attack and attempted to defend himself.

“Those last moments must have been filled with complete terror,” he said.

The man said he would receive his sentence “with an open and accepting mind”.

“I came here an 18-year-old kid and will leave a 30- or 40-year-old man and the whole world would have moved on without me,” he said.

“And that’s OK because I need to pay for what I did.”

The case has been scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.



