The man was the only Division One winning entry.

The man was the only Division One winning entry.

A Sydney man is AUS$30 million richer after taking home the entire prize in this week’s Powerball jackpot — revealing he would buy a Lamborghini with his newfound wealth.

The man, from Camden in southwest Sydney, held the only Division One winning entry in Thursday’s Powerball draw, 1404, taking the title of the second-biggest lottery winner this year.

Lottery officials were initially unable to contact the winner, who purchased the ticket online, as they did not have complete contact details.

“We found out at 9pm last night, and then we were paranoid,” the winning man said in a statement released by The Lott on Friday morning.

“We showed people and asked, ‘Is this a win?’ I was checking the ticket every freaking 10 minutes! I’m speechless! My mind is blown! Trust me — this couldn’t have gone to a better family. This is going to set so many people up. It’s amazing.”

The winner said he was keen to use his $30 million prize to make at least one of his long-held dreams a reality.

The winner said he was keen to use his $30 million prize to make at least one of his long-held dreams a reality.

“I’d love to get a Lamborghini,” he said.

“That’s my dream car. I’ve wanted that car since I was a kid. I’m going to have a fantastic life!”

So far this year, six Powerball Division One winners have pocketed just under AUS$130 million.