Two men showed extraordinary bravery during the Bondi mall attack when they confronted the attacker. Video / 7 News

Women were the target of a mentally ill attacker who killed six people in a mass stabbing event at an Australian shopping mall, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns says.

Five women and one man were killed while 12 others, including a baby, were seriously wounded before Queensland man Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot dead by police officer Amy Scott following the terrifying rampage at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

A number of the survivors were discharged from hospital overnight while others remained under monitoring, Minns told Sky News.

Investigations were continuing and a lengthy coronial inquiry would be conducted into the violent and horrific crime but the mentally ill attacker’s motive may never be conclusively known, he said.

“The truth of the matter is, that there are a lot of women in NSW hospitals and women were targeted by this attacker,” Minns said.

“It’s been a terrible day, a terrible weekend for Sydney and NSW and there are millions of people that are grieving at the moment.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio National he had spoken to several families of those attacked.

“The gender breakdown is of course, concerning,” he said.

“Each and every victim here is mourned ... for their loved ones, our heart goes out to them.”

Albanese joined Minns on Sunday to lay flowers at the scene.

Floral tributes continue to grow as the centre is handed back to its owners, while flags are at half mast around Sydney ahead of the Opera House sails being lit with a black ribbon on Monday night.

There was little doubt Inspector Scott, the officer who shot and killed Cauchi, had saved lives and so too had Australia’s robust gun controls, implemented following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, Albanese said.

Among the shopping mall victims was 38-year-old osteopath Ashlee Good, whose 9-month-old daughter was also injured and remained in intensive care on Sunday after undergoing emergency surgery.

Victims of Bondi stabbing tragedy. Photo / NZ Herald

Dr Good, the daughter of former North Melbourne AFL player and board member Kerry Good, was remembered by her family as a “beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend” and an “all-round outstanding human”.

An emotional North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson described her death as a “bloody tragedy” as landmarks in Melbourne were lit on Sunday night in tribute.

“That poor little girl ... without her mum now - she was a beautiful, beautiful lady,” he told reporters.

Other victims identified are Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of multi-millionaire businessman John Singleton, 47-year-old architect Jade Young, 30-year-old security guard Faraz Tahir and 55-year-old artist and designer Pikria Darchia.

Cauchi’s estranged family issued a statement through Queensland police on Sunday, declaring they were devastated by the traumatic events and expressing sorrow for the victims.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened,” it read.

“He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.”

They had “no issue” with Insp Scott shooting their son, saying she was only doing her job to protect others and hoped she was coping.

Shopping centre owner Scentre Group chief executive Elliott Rusanow offered condolences to the family of killed security guard Faraz Tahir.

“We are devastated by Faraz’s passing and recognise our team member’s bravery and role as a first responder,” he said.

Another security worker was among the injured taken to hospital.



