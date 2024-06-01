Sydney explosion: ‘Taps, noises’ as crews comb rubble for missing resident

The blast at Whalan in Sydney’s west levelled most of the two-storey home just before 1pm on Saturday, blowing out windows and damaging a neighbouring townhouse. Photo / Fire and Rescue NSW

Rescue crews have worked overnight after a massive explosion destroyed a Sydney townhouse.

Five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, the search continues for one trapped survivor.

NSW Police are investigating the cause, which was initially reported as a gas explosion.

Rescue crews have been searching through the night for a survivor feared trapped in the ruins of a Sydney townhouse that collapsed after a massive explosion.

The blast on Waikanda Crescent at Whalan in the city’s west levelled most of the two-storey home just before 1pm on Saturday, blowing out windows and damaging a neighbouring townhouse.

Crews rescued a woman in her 60s and a wheelchair-bound woman in her 70s from the ruins, and later saved a small dog that was in good health.

The women were among five people at the scene taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon - three to Mount Druitt Hospital and two to Hawkesbury District Health Service.

All were in a stable condition with minor injuries on Saturday evening as emergency crews continued to search the building for another person feared trapped in the rubble.

“We know that it’s the back side of the building where the most rubble has collapsed and that is the generalised area where we’re searching now,” Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Ross Genders told reporters on Saturday.

The missing person was on the second floor of the building when it collapsed, he said.

“At this time, all we know is that they’re still alive,” he said.

Photo / Fire and Rescue NSW

“We have heard taps and noises and that is generalised as being a good indicator that there’s still life underneath there.”

Firefighters were using seismic monitoring equipment to capture any sounds under the ruins.

Genders said the search and rescue operation would be protracted as crews removed the rubble piece by piece, hampered by wet weather.

Fire and Rescue NSW said late on Saturday the search would continue overnight.

Emergency services were yet to establish what caused the blast.

NSW Police, who said the incident was under investigation, were initially called to reports of a gas explosion.

Gas mains were isolated at the property earlier on Saturday so crews could safely step up their search and use concrete cutters to remove the debris.

NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Ian Johns said the five people taken to hospital after the collapse had made a lucky escape.

- AAP