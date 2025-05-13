Police in the town of Köniz, near the capital Bern, were astounded when they went through radar images snapped on April 13 to discover that a mallard was among those caught in the speed trap. Photo / Gemeinde Köniz

A duck was caught speeding at 52km/h in a 30km/h zone in Koniz, Switzerland.

A similar-looking duck was recorded at the same speed and location seven years earlier.

Authorities confirmed the radar images were genuine and not manipulated or a joke.

A radar image of a speeding offender caught in central Switzerland last month revealed that the culprit was not only a duck, but likely a repeat offender, local authorities said.

Police in the town of Koniz, near the Swiss capital Bern, were astounded when they went through radar images snapped on April 13 to discover that a mallard was among those caught in the speed trap, the municipality said on its Facebook page at the weekend.

The duck was caught going 52km/h in a 30km/h zone, the post said.

The story, first reported by the Berner Zeitung newspaper on Monday, got even stranger.