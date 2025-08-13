Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Swiss pilot sets altitude record for solar-powered plane at 9521m

By Robin Millard
AFP·
4 mins to read

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan set a new altitude record for a solar-powered plane at 9521 metres. Photo / Raphael Domjan, SOLARSTRATOS, AFP

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan set a new altitude record for a solar-powered plane at 9521 metres. Photo / Raphael Domjan, SOLARSTRATOS, AFP

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan beat the altitude record for a solar-powered electric plane in a flight that took him soaring to 9521m, his team have announced.

The SolarStratos plane made the landmark flight from Sion airport in southwest Switzerland on Tuesday, taking advantage of warm air thermals to go beyond

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save