Domjan is aiming to be the first to take a solar-powered plane above 10,000m – flying at the same altitude as airliners.
If this barrier is broken, the team hopes to go on and make a first manned solar-powered flight into the stratosphere, which at Switzerland’s latitude begins at around 12,000m.
“This achievement marks a major milestone on the path toward reaching the stratosphere using only solar power – and already fulfils the mission’s goal: to capture imaginations with emblematic, spectacular challenges that promote solar energy and the protection of our biosphere and planet,” SolarStratos said.
The front-mounted single propeller plane, registration HB-SXA, is made of carbon fibre to ensure lightness and strength.
SolarStratos is 9.6m long, and its huge wingspan of 24.8m accommodates the 22sq m of high-spec solar panels topping the wings, and allows for flying at low speeds.
The plane can take off at low speeds, from 50km/h upwards. Its maximum speed is 140km/h, while its cruising speed is around 80km/h.
The dream of flight
In 2012, the pioneering Domjan became the first person to sail around the world in a fully solar-powered boat.
“It’s important to demonstrate what we can achieve with solar energy,” the adventurer told AFP.
“The dream of flight is probably the oldest dream of mankind.
“My goal is to show to the young generation of today and tomorrow that tomorrow it will still be possible to fly without burning any fossil energies, with emitting any carbon dioxide.
Before take-off, the batteries must be fully charged using solar energy, and the plane has to land under its own power – it cannot glide back in on zero charge – and have at least 16% charge in the batteries.
The current record was set in 2010 by the Solar Impulse experimental plane, with Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg at the controls.
The project’s promoter, Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard, then built a second solar aircraft which successfully made a round-the-world trip, in stages, between March 2015 and July 2016.