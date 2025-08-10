And an attempt at the weekend was cut short when the rising warm air thermals needed to boost the ascent failed to materialise, with Domjan turning back to preserve the charge in the batteries for today NZT, when the conditions looked more promising.
The second attempt of the season set a new high altitude best for the two-seater SolarStratos, which has high-spec solar panels covering its huge 24.8m wingspan.
The slow-charging plane will be left out in the sun to get the batteries back up to 100% for the next attempt.
“To be a pioneer, an adventurer, it means trying something you are not sure will succeed,” Domjan told AFP.
“We’ll try and try until we go to 10,000m.
“It’s important to demonstrate what we can achieve with solar energy, what we can do with electricity,” he added.
-Agence France-Presse