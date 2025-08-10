Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan is seen after his first attempt of the season at setting a new aviation record by reaching an altitude of 10,000 metres onboard the solar-powered plane SolarStratos at the Sion airport, in Sion, southwestern Switzerland. Photo / Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan got within around a thousand metres of setting a new altitude record in a solar-powered plane today as he chases the goal of breaking the 10,000m barrier.

Self-described eco-explorer Domjan, 53, flew the SolarStratos electric plane to an altitude of 8224m in a flight lasting around four and a half hours, his team told reporters, after he landed back at Sion Airport in southwestern Switzerland.

The current altitude record for a solar plane stands at 9235m, set in 2010 by the Solar Impulse experimental aeroplane, flown by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg.

Domjan is aiming to get to 10,000m or beyond – flying at the same altitude as airliners.

A warm-up flight on July 31 got to 6589m – the highest-ever for SolarStratos.