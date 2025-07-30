Advertisement
Swing-state focus group research offers clues on what Democrats have to do to win back young men

By Matthew Choi, Dan Merica
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Supporters cheer as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Turning Point Action convention in Detroit on June 14, 2024. Photo / Jabin Botsford, the Washington Post

A striking result within the 2024 United States elections was that Republicans won young men.

While 55% supported Democrats in 2020, support dropped to 46% in 2024.

Young men of colour, in particular, swung towards Donald Trump, with Republicans noticeably gaining among Latino and black men aged

