Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, poses for a photo with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holding Sweden's Nato Instruments of Accession in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department. Photo / AP

Sweden formally joined Nato as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance this morning, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided at a ceremony in which Sweden’s “instrument of accession” to the alliance was officially deposited at the State Department.

“This is a historic moment for Sweden. It’s historic for the alliance. It’s history for the transatlantic relationship,” Blinken said.

“Our Nato alliance is now stronger, larger than it’s ever been.”

Kristersson wrote in a social media post that “we are therefore a safer country”.

Sweden is now a NATO member. Thank you all Allies for welcoming us as the 32nd member. We will strive for unity, solidarity and burden-sharing, and will fully adhere to the Washington Treaty values: freedom, democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. Stronger together. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) March 7, 2024

Later today, Kristersson will visit the White House and then be a guest of honour at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress.

The White House said that having Sweden as a Nato ally “will make the United States and our allies even safer”.

“Nato is the most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world, and it is as critical today to ensuring the security of our citizens as it was 75 years ago when our alliance was founded out of the wreckage of World War II,” it said in a statement.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described it as “a historic day”.

“Sweden will now take its rightful place at Nato’s table, with an equal say in shaping Nato policies and decisions,” he said in a statement.

The Swedish flag will be raised outside the military organisation’s headquarters in Brussels on Monday. Stoltenberg underscored that the Nordic country “now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of allies’ freedom and security”.

Article 5 of Nato’s treaty obliges all members to come to the aid of an ally whose territory or security is under threat. It has only been activated once – by the US after the September 11, 2001, attacks – and is the collective security guarantee that Sweden has sought since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Sweden’s accession makes Nato stronger, Sweden safer and the whole alliance more secure,” Stoltenberg said. He added that the move “demonstrates that Nato’s door remains open and that every nation has the right to choose its own path”.

US President Joe Biden met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House in July last year. Photo / AP

Sweden, along with Finland, which joined Nato last year, both abandoned long-standing military neutrality that was a hallmark of the Nordic states’ Cold War foreign policy after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Biden, in his speech to Congress, is expected to cite Sweden’s accession to Nato as evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intent to divide and weaken the alliance has failed as a direct result of the Ukraine invasion. And, the Democratic president is expected to use Sweden’s decision to join to step up calls for reluctant Republicans to approved stalled military assistance to Ukraine as the war enters its third year.

Biden and his Nato counterparts have vowed that Ukraine will join one day, too.








