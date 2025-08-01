Advertisement
Sweden jihadist jailed for life after Jordan pilot burned alive

By Nioucha Zakavati
AFP·
4 mins to read

Maaz al-Kassasbeh was captured and burned alive in a cage sometime before February 3, 2015. Photo / Getty Images

A Stockholm court has handed down a life term to Swedish jihadist Osama Krayem over the 2015 murder of a Jordanian pilot burned alive by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Swedish court was the first to try a person over the killing that sparked outrage around the world.

