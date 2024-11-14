The bear costume. Photo / CA Dept of Insurance

A suspected fraudster dressed up in a bear costume before damaging cars in an insurance scam in the US.

Four people in Southern California were arrested for insurance fraud after making claims worth US$142,480 ($242,849) for bear damage on their cars, which included a Rolls-Royce.

After viewing videos of the so-called bear trashing several cars, California insurance department officials decided the guilty animal was a human being and not an ursine invader.

The Insurance Department said: “Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume.”

Investigators also showed the videos to a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who “opined it was clearly a human in a bear suit”.