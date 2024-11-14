The car was parked at Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains about 96km northeast of Los Angeles.
The suspected fraudsters also submitted claims for damage to a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350, with videos of the so-called rampaging bear.
All three claims gave a matching location and the same “date of loss”. The accompanying footage suggests the allegedly staged bear attacks occurred outside the same property, on the same night, but at different times.
There are wild black bears, which –contrary to their name –can be brown in the San Bernardino Mountains, but grizzlies were hunted to extinction in the state of California in the 1920s.
Ruben Tamrazian, 26, Ararat Chirkinian, 39, and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, all of Glendale, and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, of Valley Village, were arrested on charges of insurance fraud and conspiracy, NBC News reported.
A San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said on Wednesday that charges were submitted against the four people and were under review.
Insurance Department detectives were assisted by the Glendale Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.