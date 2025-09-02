Andriy Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead on August 30 in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Photo / Tetiana Dzhafarova, AFP

A man accused of murdering a pro-Western Ukrainian politician says that he carried out the killing but denied working for Russia, describing the attack as “personal revenge”.

Mykhailo Stselnikov, 52, was arrested late on Sunday after allegedly shooting former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy the previous day in the western city of Lviv.

During a pre-trial hearing at a Lviv court on Tuesday, Stselnikov told reporters that “this is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities”.

“Yes. I admit that I killed him,” he said, sitting in a glass cage that defendants use in most courts in Ukraine.

When asked whether he worked directly with Russian special services, he replied: “No”.