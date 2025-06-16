A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo / AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo / AFP

Law enforcement in Minnesota have caught the suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband, US media reported late on Sunday, ending a nearly two-day manhunt.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was captured alive in a rural area where a large contingent of local, state and federal agents had been searching throughout the day, the New York Times and CBS News reported, citing unnamed officials.

The state’s Governor was expected to give a press briefing at 11.30pm (3.30am GMT Monday).

More to come.

- Agence France-Presse