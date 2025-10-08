Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Suspect arrested in Palisades Blaze fascinated with fire imagery, officials say

Shawn Hubler and Jill Cowan
New York Times·
8 mins to read

A residential neighbourhood on fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, on January 7. Los Angeles authorities have made an arrest in the fire that devastated Pacific Palisades in January, killing 12 people and destroying 6837 structures. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

A residential neighbourhood on fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, on January 7. Los Angeles authorities have made an arrest in the fire that devastated Pacific Palisades in January, killing 12 people and destroying 6837 structures. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Federal authorities in Los Angeles said today that they had arrested a 29-year-old man who appeared to be obsessed with fire in connection with the wildfire that devastated the wealthy coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades in January.

Officials said the man, Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne, Florida, had intentionally set

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save