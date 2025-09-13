Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sushila Karki sworn in as Nepal’s first woman prime minister after unrest

Paavan Mathema and Bhuvan Bagga
AFP·
3 mins to read

Sushila Karki, centre, arrives at the Civil Service Hospital to visit victims injured during clashes with security personnel in Kathmandu. Photo / Prabin Ranabhat, AFP)

Sushila Karki, centre, arrives at the Civil Service Hospital to visit victims injured during clashes with security personnel in Kathmandu. Photo / Prabin Ranabhat, AFP)

Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister began work on Saturday by visiting young protesters wounded in the deadly anti-corruption rallies that ousted her predecessor.

Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former Chief Justice, was tasked a day earlier with restoring order and addressing protesters’ demands for a corruption-free future before elections in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save