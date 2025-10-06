The World Health Organisation says at least 15 million children aged 13 to 15 are vaping. Photo / Getty Images

The World Health Organisation says at least 15 million children aged 13 to 15 are vaping. Photo / Getty Images

E-cigarettes are fuelling an “alarming” new wave of nicotine addiction, with millions of children now hooked on vaping, the World Health Organisation warned today.

In countries that have the data, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape, the WHO said.

The UN health agency said the industry was promoting vapes as supposedly less harmful products than cigarettes - but in fact was aggressively targeting young people and getting children addicted.

More than 100 million people are vaping, according to the WHO’s first global estimate of e-cigarette use.

They include at least 86 million adults, mostly in high-income countries - and at least 15 million children aged 13 to 15.