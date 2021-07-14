Surgical blunder: US hospital gives kidney to wrong patient

Two employees have been placed on leave after a patient at an Ohio hospital received a kidney intended for someone else. Photo / 123rf

Two employees have been placed on leave after a patient at an Ohio hospital received a kidney intended for someone else.

Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland apologised for the incident, saying the mix-up is inconsistent with their commitment to helping people and wants to ensure it never happens again.

The hospital confirmed the patient who received the kidney is "recovering as expected" explaining the organ is compatible with the individual.

However, the intended patient has now had their transplant delayed.

"We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families," University Hospitals said in the statement.

"We recognise they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest."

University Hospitals officials added that investigations into the incident from both "outside agencies" and "internal quality and compliance experts" are ongoing.

"UH will take the actions necessary to prevent such a mistake from ever happening again," University Hospitals said.

The health care system also notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, the organisation that manages the transplant system, of the mistaken surgery.