Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Supreme Court blocks Trump from immediately firing Fed governor Lisa Cook

AFP
2 mins to read

The US Supreme Court has barred President Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Saul Loeb, AFP

The US Supreme Court has barred President Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Saul Loeb, AFP

The US Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, as the President mounts multiple challenges that have tested the independence of the central bank.

In an order, the court said it had deferred the request “pending oral argument in January 2026”, ensuring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save