The US Supreme Court has barred President Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Saul Loeb, AFP

The US Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, as the President mounts multiple challenges that have tested the independence of the central bank.

In an order, the court said it had deferred the request “pending oral argument in January 2026”, ensuring that the Fed governor will remain in her post until the case is heard.

Over the summer, Trump attempted to fire Cook, who serves on the Fed’s powerful seven-person governing board, claiming that she had falsified statements on her mortgage agreements.

Cook has filed a lawsuit challenging her firing, arguing that she was not given a chance to meaningfully contest allegations against her.

In response to Wednesday’s Supreme Court order, a White House spokesperson told AFP that the administration had “lawfully removed” Cook, and looked “forward to ultimate victory after presenting our oral arguments before the Supreme Court in January”.