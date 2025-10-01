Cook has challenged her removal in court, and currently remains a member of the Fed’s governing board, and the bank’s powerful interest rate-setting committee.
Cook, who is the first black woman to serve on the independent central bank’s governing board, is due to remain in the post until 2038.
Trump has been a fierce critic of the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates elevated as it battles against inflation, which remains stuck stubbornly above its long-term target of 2%.
The US central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle both inflation and employment by either raising or lowering its key lending rate.
The Supreme Court’s decision to delay the trial until January marks a rare instance of pushback by the conservative-dominated court, which has been deferential to the current administration.
Trump’s attempts to fire a member of the independent central bank have unnerved investors, and drawn criticism from close to 600 economists, who recently penned a letter expressing their support for both Cook and central bank autonomy.
Asked to comment, a Federal Reserve spokesperson referred AFP to a statement from August in which it said it would “abide by any court decision”.
-Agence France-Presse