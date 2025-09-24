Advertisement
Super Typhoon Ragasa: Taiwan lake burst leaves 14 dead, 18 injured, 30 missing

Waves crash into the Heng Fa Chuen residential district as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches near Hong Kong on September 23, 2025. Photo / Tommy Wang, AFP

The bursting of a barrier lake in Taiwan has killed at least 14 people, regional officials said after Super Typhoon Ragasa pounded the island with torrential rains.

“Fourteen people are confirmed dead and 18 were reported injured,” said Lee Kuan-ting, a Hualien County Government press official.

“Thirty missing was the

