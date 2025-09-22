Hong Kong is prepared for Super Typhoon Ragasa, with warnings of a 'serious threat' and expected disruptions. Photo / Getty Images

Hong Kong is prepared for Super Typhoon Ragasa, with warnings of a 'serious threat' and expected disruptions. Photo / Getty Images

Hong Kong rushed to prepare for the arrival of Super Typhoon Ragasa on Tuesday, with officials warning of a “serious threat” comparable to some of the most destructive storms in the city’s recent history.

Ragasa was generating winds with maximum sustained speeds of 220km/h at its centre as it churned across the South China Sea early today, having earlier lashed parts of the Philippines, according to Hong Kong’s weather service.

The finance centre was preparing for extensive disruption and damage, while nearby Chinese tech hub Shenzhen has ordered the evacuation of 400,000 people.

“Ragasa will pose a serious threat to Hong Kong, which could reach the levels of Hato in 2017 and Mangkhut in 2018,” Hong Kong’s number-two official Eric Chan said on Monday – referring to two super typhoons that each cost hundreds of millions in property damage.

Hong Kong’s airport will remain open but there will be “significant disruption to flight operations” from 6pm (9.45 NZT) today until the next day, the Airport Authority said.