Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the Philippines and Taiwan with winds up to 250km/h, causing closures and evacuations. Photo / Getty Images

The Philippines and Taiwan hunkered down today as Super Typhoon Ragasa delivered punishing winds and intense rainfall while lumbering east towards an eventual collision with southern China.

The storm intensified further as it moved northwest and was expected to make landfall on the sparsely populated Batanes or Babuyan islands by early afternoon, the Philippine weather agency said.

Maximum sustained winds were 205km/h at the storm’s centre, with gusts reaching up to 250km/h as it moved towards the archipelago nation, the weather service said.

The Philippine Government closed offices and schools in metro Manila and across 29 provinces.

Local officials “must waste no time in moving families out of danger zones”, Interior Department Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a statement.