Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Super typhoon Fung-wong nears Philippines with winds up to 230km/h

AFP
3 mins to read

Typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on November 9 ahead of an expected late-night landfall. Photo / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service via AFP

Typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on November 9 ahead of an expected late-night landfall. Photo / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service via AFP

Typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on Sunday before an expected late-night landfall.

Catanduanes, a small island the state weather service said could take a “direct hit”, was already being lashed by wind and rain in the early

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save