On Saturday (local time), some residents of the island were tying down their houses and putting weights on their roofs.

“They decided to do our tradition of strapping down the roofs with big ropes and anchoring them on the ground, so they won’t be blown away by the wind,” provincial rescue official Roberto Monterola told AFP.

In Sorsogon, a city in southern Luzon, the Philippines’ largest island, some sought refuge in a church.

“I’m here because the waves near my house are now huge. I live near the shore, and the winds there are now very strong,” Maxine Dugan told AFP on Saturday evening (local time).

In coastal Aurora province, where Fung-wong is expected to make landfall by late Sunday or early Monday morning (local time), rescuers were going door to door encouraging residents to head for higher ground.

Typhoon Fung-wong is expected to bring about 200mm or more of rain, which can cause widespread flooding, government meteorologist Benison Estareja told reporters.

“It’s also possible that our major river basins will overflow.”

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful because of human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.

Two typhoons within days

Only days earlier, Typhoon Kalmaegi sent floodwaters rushing through the towns and cities of Cebu province, sweeping away cars, riverside shanties and massive shipping containers.

The typhoon, the deadliest of 2025 according to disaster database EM-DAT, killed at least 204 people and left 109 missing, according to the latest Government figures.

At least five more people were killed as it churned across Vietnam on Friday (local time).

On Saturday (local time), rescue official Myrra Daven told AFP the approaching storm had forced the suspension of search and rescue activities in the province, home to nearly 70% of Kalmaegi’s deaths.

“We were ordered to temporarily stop the search, rescue and retrieval at 3pm today,” she said.

“We cannot risk the safety of our rescuers. We don’t want them to be the next casualties.”

The Government tally of 57 missing in the hard-hit province, meanwhile, would likely rise, Daven said.

“We’re expecting this number to increase, because there are still areas we cannot penetrate. Some access routes are still blocked by soil and other things,” she said.

– Agence France-Presse