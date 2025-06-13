Kapur (left), a key figure in Sona Comstar, was known for his generosity and community involvement. Photo / The The India Today Group via Getty Images

A friend of Kapur’s told Telegraph Sport: “He will be greatly missed not only by his family and friends but the local community around his club as he employed so many people and made so many friends – he was fun, kind and generous.

“He didn’t distinguish between his grooms or high net worth friends – when he had a party, everyone was invited and everyone was equal.”

According to Forbes, Kapur, who was also a US citizen, had an estimated net worth of US$1.2 billion.

The University of Buckingham graduate took over Sona Comstar, his father’s auto components maker, in 2015. Surinder Kapur, a pioneer in the Indian auto parts industry, had founded the company in 1995, running it until his death.

The company said in a statement: “A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose.”

The billionaire attended the Doon School in Uttarakhand, a 90-year-old boarding school in northern India, and later served on its board of governors.

The school, which is modelled on British public schools and charges £13,406 per year for Indian students, described Kapur as a “passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life”.

It added: “He worked to make polo more accessible beyond its traditional roots. Mr Kapur’s enduring commitment to excellence, service, and community leaves a lasting legacy.”

Kapur was friends with the Prince of Wales, and Karisma Kapoor, his ex-wife, claimed in a 2016 interview that he once left her to look after their child to play polo with the Royal.

She added: “[Sunjay] decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William.”

Kapur had children with the Bollywood star Kapoor prior to their divorce in 2016. He later married Priya Sachdev, a former model and entrepreneur, with whom he had a son.

Just before his death, Kapur posted a condolence message on X about Thursday’s fatal crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

He wrote: “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”