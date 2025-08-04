Social media users have collectively lost their minds after news of the alleged sacking hit the internet.

“Brings a whole new meaning to ‘She ate during her internship’,” one social media user said.

Another added: “They let anyone in as an intern? Might do some bite screening for next summer.”

“Dam [sic] going to have to make a new policy now,” one said.

Another added: “Once bitten, twice shy.”

“I have been bitten by a colleague at a work event, my arm was bruised as hell. He begged me not to mention anything as it wasn’t his first time,” another said.

But one Reddit user defended the young woman and said people were “outright making things up”.

“I just want to ask people to please remember that there’s a human being on the other end of this story – someone whose mental health is a genuine concern, and who is probably feeling like her life is ruined right now,” the social media user said.

“She made a really stupid mistake and has paid the price for it.”

Are instances like this something we are set to see more of?

HR expert Karen Gately, from Corporate Dojo, told news.com.au: “I have to say it’s up there on the extreme end of behaviour like that.”

She said she had seen “plenty of” instances of people having poor judgment, such as excessive alcohol consumption at Christmas parties.

“Regardless of your beliefs or what your identity is, choosing to bite colleagues is really taking it to a new level.”

Gately said more is needed to know about the individual and the reasoning behind it to determine what the best course of action in this instance would be.

“Based on the article, they’re saying there wasn’t any malice – that the person wasn’t trying to hurt people they were just trying to be ‘cute’,” Gately said.

“I’d be inclined, depending on how hard people have been bitten, there would be a conversation of ‘this is not on at all’.”

Then, if it happened again, there would be a turning point where it would be deemed as misconduct. She said it was certainly an invasion and crossed the line, and could see why the law firm decided on the ultimate disciplinary action – letting the intern go.

Gately said, although not as extreme, there was a possibility of similar situations here in Australia, as a generation who spent much of their high school and university years in isolation finally enters the workforce.

“It makes sense, in terms of there is room to argue interpersonal engagement skills and how to be part of a team are less well developed because of how hard it is to do remotely,” she explained.

For those who are concerned, Gately said valuing relationships and spending enough time connecting with people goes a long way to increase interpersonal skills with colleagues.

She said there is also training to help tackle difficult conversations in the workplace, which includes social scenarios, and tapping into mentors.

“Self reflection is a good starting point,” she said.