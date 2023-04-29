Experts fear stockpiles could run out within five to six months.

Experts fear stockpiles could run out within five to six months.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi supplies are under threat after access to a key ingredient was thrown into doubt as Sudan is torn apart by fierce fighting.

Gum arabic is mostly grown in Sudan, with up to 70 per cent of the world’s supply transported through small towns to the capital Khartoum, the scene of mass violence.

As chaos escalates in Africa’s third-largest country, twelve exporters, suppliers and distributors told Reuters trade of the natural gum, which helps bind together food and drink ingredients, had ground to a halt.

Experts fear stockpiles could run out within five to six months.

Mohamad Alnoor, who runs Gum Arabic USA, told Reuters it is “impossible” to obtain additional gum arabic from rural parts of Sudan because of the turmoil and road blockages.

”Our suppliers are struggling to secure necessities because of the conflict,” Jinesh Doshi, managing director of Vijay Bros, an importer based in Mumbai, told the agency. “Both buyers and sellers are clueless [about] when things will normalise.”

Wary of Sudan’s persistent insecurity, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have long stockpiled supplies. But previous conflicts have tended to focus on regions such as Darfur. Now, Khartoum has been brought to a standstill due to the fighting that began on April 15, paralysing the economy and blocking even basic communications.

”For companies like Pepsi and Coke, they can’t exist without having gum arabic in their formulations,” Dani Haddad, marketing and development director of Agrigum, a global top-10 supplier, told Reuters.

Global production of gum arabic is about 120,000 tonnes a year, worth $1.1 billion ($1.7 billion), according to estimates cited by Kerry Group.

Most of the substance is found in the “gum belt” that stretches 500 miles from the east to the west of Africa, where the arable land meets the desert, including in Ethiopia, Chad, Somalia and Eritrea.

Supplies from these countries are often equally as unstable as those from Sudan and are of lower quality.

Sudanese nomads tap the gum from acacia trees, which is then refined and packaged throughout the country. It accounts for the livelihoods of thousands of people, and the more expensive variety can cost about $3,000 ($4,860) a tonne, according to Gum Sudan.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola did not reply to Reuters’ request for comment on supply chain and commodity issues.