Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sudan clash: As hospitals close and doctors flee, Sudan’s health care system is collapsing

New York Times
By Lynsey Chutel
7 mins to read
Fires burning this month near a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, as seen in a satellite image. Photo / AP

Fires burning this month near a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, as seen in a satellite image. Photo / AP

The medical professionals who remain face meagre supplies and harrowing conditions, even setting up field hospitals in living rooms amid the fighting.

With the battle for control of Sudan entering its third week, health care

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World