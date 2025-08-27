Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sudan begins $600m reconstruction effort in war-torn Khartoum

AFP
4 mins to read

Khartoum begins rebuilding after two years of devastating conflict. Photo / Ebrahim Hamid, AFP

Khartoum begins rebuilding after two years of devastating conflict. Photo / Ebrahim Hamid, AFP

On the streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, builders clear rubble from houses pockmarked with bullet holes, haul away fallen trees, and repair broken power lines, in the city’s first reconstruction effort since war began over two years ago.

Fighting between Sudan’s Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save