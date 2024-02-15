Voyager 2023 media awards
Succession star Brian Cox: ‘The secret to a good marriage? Separate bedrooms’

The Times
4 mins to read
Brian Cox attends the HBO Max premiere of Succession in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The veteran actor on Hollywood perks and the joy of ironing.

Actor Brian Cox, 77, was born in Dundee. A classically trained Shakespearean actor, he has won two Laurence Olivier awards. He is best known Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe and was nominated for three Emmys. He lives between London and New York with his wife. He has three sons and a daughter.

