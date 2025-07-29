Advertisement
Premium

Study may undercut idea that cash payments to poor families help with child development

By Jason DeParle
New York Times·
9 mins to read

While the aid did not boost child development in measurable ways, it may still have enriched family life. Some parents told researchers it let them buy children special gifts or share meaningful experiences. Photo / 123RF

If the government wants poor children to thrive, it should give their parents money.

That simple idea has propelled an avid movement to send low-income families regular payments with no strings attached.

Significant but indirect evidence has suggested that unconditional cash aid would help children flourish.

But now

