Stray dog’s desperate act inspires hundreds to post their rescue pup photos

The Simons’ daughter, Ashlee Simon, who is in the process of moving to Indiana, visited her parents and the pups on August 5 to see if she might want to adopt Mama.
“I met her and was like, ‘immediately yes,’” said Ashlee Simon, 32. “She is really smiley, she’s a big tail wagger.”
Ashlee Simon posted on social media to let her friends and family know about her new dog, whom she named “Sadie Mae”. She thought only her 80 followers would see it.
“Meet Sadie Mae!” she wrote on Threads, explaining how she got the dog.
“She’s had a few litters, is probably between 2-4 years old, and clearly wasn’t ever allowed in anyone’s house before. She’s the sweetest dog, and she has hit the jackpot finding a childless millennial who is now going to spoil her for the rest of forever.”
“SINKWAD life, here I come!!,” she wrote using the acronym for “single income no kids with a dog”.
“I truly appreciated that she, too, was devoting this love to a mama dog that deserved it so much,” Richardson said of Ashlee Simon, in a phone interview with the Washington Post.
Karen Adcock also told her story on Simon’s thread. She was hiking in the mountains of North Carolina in 2018 when she found a sick, pregnant dog. Adcock rescued her and named her “Nandi”.
“She has been a light in my world,” said Adcock, who lives in Worcester County, Maryland.
Adcock said she was heartened to read Ashlee Simon’s story, and the hundreds of others on the post.
“I can’t imagine reading that and not having it touch you in some way,” she said. “I hope her story inspires a lot of people who might not have otherwise thought about giving a neglected dog a chance.”
Ashlee Simon agreed. While she never expected her post to reach so many people, she’s glad it did.