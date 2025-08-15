Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stray dog’s desperate act inspires hundreds to post their rescue pup photos

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Sadie Mae, a stray dog who showed up near Katie Simon's front porch in Jamestown, Tennessee, in mid-July with her six puppies. Photo / Katie Simon, The Washington Post

Sadie Mae, a stray dog who showed up near Katie Simon's front porch in Jamestown, Tennessee, in mid-July with her six puppies. Photo / Katie Simon, The Washington Post

Katie Simon was sitting on her porch in Jamestown, Tennessee, when she spotted a dog in the nearby woods with something trailing closely behind.

“It was this little white thing bouncing up and down through the grass,” said Simon, who lives on an 18ha property.

As the dog approached, she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save