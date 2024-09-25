Bankman-Fried has been housed in the jail, known as MDC, since last year, when his bail was revoked after a judge ruled that he had violated conditions of his release. In the lead-up to his trial, his lawyers complained that he had only intermittent internet access and could not adequately prepare for his case. They said that Bankman-Fried, a vegan, was subsisting on a diet of water, bread and peanut butter.

Bankman-Fried, who founded the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was convicted of masterminding a sweeping fraud in which he siphoned billions of dollars of his customers’ money into venture capital investments, political contributions and other lavish spending. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

But after his conviction, Bankman-Fried asked to remain at MDC while he pursued an appeal. He has overlapped in the unit with other high-profile inmates, including an ex-President of Honduras and Mexico’s former Secretary of Public Security.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has about 1,200 inmates. Phoyo / Johannes Eisele, AFP

Combs’ lawyers initially argued that the conditions at MDC were too “horrific” for a defendant awaiting trial. The jail, a hulking concrete structure with about 1200 inmates, has long had a history of complaints. A lawyer for a detainee who died there in July from injuries sustained in a fight called the prison “an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth”. In 2019, an electrical fire left some prisoners without heat in the dead of winter.

But on Tuesday, a lawyer for Combs, Marc Agnifilo, who declined to comment on his client’s roommates, spoke much more positively about the detention centre, saying the “dedicated professionals at the MDC are doing everything possible to help him and his lawyers prepare his defence, and I personally thank them”.

“He’s strong, focused and our meetings are very productive,” Agnifilo said in a statement. “I can’t say enough good things about the MDC, which has been responsive to our and his needs.”

Combs’ defence is pushing for a speedy trial, and Agnifilo said his team was arranging for Combs to be able to assess the discovery provided by the Government while incarcerated “as soon as humanly possible”. The Government has said the case involved a “massive amount” of evidence, including many witnesses, photos, videos and text messages.

“My view is if the Government wants to arrest him and hold him in jail, despite a massive bail package and despite his repeated offers to turn himself in, we are all going to have to move this along with unprecedented urgency,” Agnifilo said.

In a letter to the judge overseeing the case, Combs’ lawyers wrote Monday that they did not, at that point, intend to ask for Combs to be moved to a different detention centre.

The Bureau of Prisons has said that in recent months it has made an effort to improve conditions there, including hiring more permanent staff and addressing more than 700 backlogged maintenance requests.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: David Yaffe-Bellany, Julia Jacobs and Ben Sisario

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES