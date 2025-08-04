Advertisement
Storm Floris brings record winds, disrupts travel in UK

AFP
2 mins to read

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 season, following Storm Éowyn in January. Photo / Getty Images

High-speed winds have disrupted trains and blown over trees in Scotland and northern England, where residents were advised against travelling as an “unusually” fierce summer storm hit the UK.

Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach a record-breaking 145km/h as Storm Floris made landfall.

The second-most serious amber wind warning was

