High-speed winds have disrupted trains and blown over trees in Scotland and northern England, where residents were advised against travelling as an “unusually” fierce summer storm hit the UK.

Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach a record-breaking 145km/h as Storm Floris made landfall.

The second-most serious amber wind warning was in place across swathes of Scotland as officials sought to minimise damage.

“Storm Floris is an unusually strong storm for the time of year,” the UK’s Meteorological Office said in a statement.

The Met Office said it was only the third time an amber wind warning had been issued in August since the system launched in 2011, adding some gusts in Scotland were “likely” to beat records.