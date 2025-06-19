A satellite image of Hurricane Erick from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Photo / NOAA

Hurricane Erick has strengthened to a powerful Category 3 storm as it barrels down on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the United States National Hurricane Centre said today.

Now a major hurricane, Erick is expected to bring “potentially destructive winds and life-threatening flash floods to portions of southern Mexico” later today and tomorrow (NZT), it said.

Erick was moving northwest at a speed of nearly 15km/h with maximum sustained winds approaching 195km/h and higher gusts.

The hurricane is expected to strengthen before making landfall, bringing with it storm surges, coastal flooding and destructive waves.

Earlier today Erick was 165km from the town of Puerto Angel in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, and at that stage was packing maximum sustained winds of 155km/h, the meteorological centre said.