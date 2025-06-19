Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Stories of some of the civilian victims killed during Israeli airstrikes in Iran

By Farnaz Fassihi, Leily Nikounazar and Parin Behrooz
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Smoke rises in Tehran, Iran, on the first day of the conflict. Explosions rocked Tehran as Israel carried out an air attack intended to cripple the country’s nuclear programme, Israeli officials said. Arash Khamooshi, the New York Times

Smoke rises in Tehran, Iran, on the first day of the conflict. Explosions rocked Tehran as Israel carried out an air attack intended to cripple the country’s nuclear programme, Israeli officials said. Arash Khamooshi, the New York Times

An 8-year-old girl who loved dancing in a red dress at her dentist’s office. A 28-year-old national equestrian champion.

A young poet one week away from her 24th birthday. A graphic designer who worked at National Geographic.

Grandparents in their 80s.

All are among the civilians killed during

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World