Stolen painting spotted in house being sold by daughter of Goering aide who fled to Argentina

By Joe Barnes
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

The looted painting, 'Portrait of a Lady', by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was seen in an Argentinian real estate advert. Photo / Robles Casas & Campos

A painting stolen from a Jewish collector during World War II has been discovered in Argentina after the daughter of a high-ranking Nazi put her home up for sale.

More than 80 years after its theft, Portrait of a Lady, by the Italian painter Giuseppe Ghislandi, was spotted hanging over

