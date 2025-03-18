Advertisement
Stolen car driven into Sydney police station, driver arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Sydney man was arrested after driving a stolen car through a McDonald's and into the fortified gate of a police station.

A driver allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine took police on a bizarre slow-motion pursuit through Sydney, stopping to drink from a watering can and doing a lap of a McDonald’s drive-thru before dramatically crashing into a police station.

Police say a 44-year-old man was first spotted by officers about midnight on Monday while driving a white Mazda the wrong way on the Great Western Highway in the west of Sydney.

He refused to stop and a pursuit was started, with road spikes being deployed. The spikes punctured one tyre as the driver made his way through several suburbs.

Police said he did a lap of a McDonald’s drive-thru during the slow-speed chase.

His Maccas run was not his only stop, with the driver briefly pausing at a petrol station drink to drink water from a watering can meant to fill cars.

Police say after he had a drink he then threw the container at pursuing officers before going on his way.

The chase came to a dramatic conclusion at the police station in the suburb of Mt Druitt when the driver slammed the Mazda into reverse, and into a set of fortified gates at the station.

Superintendent Darrin Batchelor said the gate was “destroyed” in the crash.

“I wish every offender that we had would deliver himself to the police station like this individual has,” Batchelor said of the man, who police allege has tested positive for methamphetamine.

He did not go quietly after his arrival at the police station and left two police officers with minor injuries before a Taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.

The driver was initially taken to hospital before being taken back to Mt Druitt Police Station, where he was charged with stealing the car and reckless driving, among other offences.

He was refused bail.

