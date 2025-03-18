A Sydney man was arrested after driving a stolen car through a McDonald's and into the fortified gate of a police station.

A driver allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine took police on a bizarre slow-motion pursuit through Sydney, stopping to drink from a watering can and doing a lap of a McDonald’s drive-thru before dramatically crashing into a police station.

Police say a 44-year-old man was first spotted by officers about midnight on Monday while driving a white Mazda the wrong way on the Great Western Highway in the west of Sydney.

He refused to stop and a pursuit was started, with road spikes being deployed. The spikes punctured one tyre as the driver made his way through several suburbs.

Police said he did a lap of a McDonald’s drive-thru during the slow-speed chase.

His Maccas run was not his only stop, with the driver briefly pausing at a petrol station drink to drink water from a watering can meant to fill cars.