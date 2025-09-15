Stephen Miller pledged to dismantle an alleged 'domestic terror movement' following the killing of Charlie Kirk. Photo / Getty Images
Senior White House official Stephen Miller says that the Trump administration will dismantle an alleged “vast domestic terror movement” that he said led to the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last week.
Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, made the comments on Kirk’s influential podcast, whichwas hosted by Vice-President JD Vance on Monday.
“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organised campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” said Miller.
Miller and Vance both alleged the existence of a left-wing extremist movement, which they said the administration would now target.
“We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,” said Miller.
Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.
A polarising figure, he often posted carefully edited clips of his interactions during debates at his many college events.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Sunday said Robinson was romantically involved with a transgender roommate and had “leftist ideology”.
Patel has been heavily criticised for his actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including having quickly announced the arrest of a suspect, only to confirm they had been released two hours later.
On Monday, Patel defended his actions.
“Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not,” he said.