Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Stephen Craig Campbell, fugitive in 1982 bombing lived as dead classmate in New Mexico

By Aimee Ortiz
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Images from a wanted poster show Stephen Craig Campbell, who was captured last month in New Mexico after more than four decades living under an assumed name. Photo / US Marshals Service via The New York Times

Images from a wanted poster show Stephen Craig Campbell, who was captured last month in New Mexico after more than four decades living under an assumed name. Photo / US Marshals Service via The New York Times

For decades, a man lived as Walter Lee Coffman, using his Social Security number, obtaining a driver’s license and passports, purchasing property and even cashing more than US$100,000 in government retirement benefits, Justice Department officials said.

In reality, he was using the identity of another man who had been dead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World