McCallum expressed his condolences to Rimington’s husband, two daughters and her whole family.
In a statement, her family said: “She died surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath.”
Born on May 13, 1935, in the southern London district of South Norwood, Rimington was first employed as a part-time typist at the British embassy in Delhi, having accompanied her diplomat husband to India.
She then joined MI5 in a fulltime post in 1969.
Dubbed the “housewife superspy”, the agency said Rimington had held various roles including in counter-subversion, counter-espionage and counter-terrorism.
During her time as director general, the agency “underwent far-reaching transformation”, the statement said.
It also moved its headquarters and “instituted a policy of greater public openness to demystify the work of MI5, including beginning a programme of releasing MI5 files to The National Archives”.
But Rimington triggered controversy when she published her memoirs Open Secret in 2001 after her retirement, with some accusing her of treason and MI5 of trying to block the publication.
“It was quite upsetting because suddenly you go from being an insider to being an outsider and that’s quite a shock,” she told The Guardian daily newspaper at the time.
But she added: “I’ve never been one to retreat at the first whiff of gunshot.”
Another woman, Eliza Manningham-Butler, took up the helm of MI5 between 2002-2007.
And Blaise Metreweli was named in June as the first female head of the UK’s overseas spy service MI6.
– Agence France-Presse