Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Start-ups are promoting hardcore cultures as they race to compete in AI

Danielle Abril
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The grind culture is resurging in AI start-ups, with some promoting long hours and in-person work. Photo / Getty Images

The grind culture is resurging in AI start-ups, with some promoting long hours and in-person work. Photo / Getty Images

Magnus Muller works around the clock, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Sometimes that might mean starting at 7am until he goes to sleep at midnight or 1am.

The co-founder and chief executive of the AI start-up Browser Use lives with five others in a co-living space known as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save