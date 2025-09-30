Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sir Keir Starmer vows Labour will ‘never surrender’ flag in attack on Farage

Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Labour Conference at ACC Liverpool in Liverpool, England. Photo / Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Labour Conference at ACC Liverpool in Liverpool, England. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer declared that Labour would “never surrender” the country’s flag as he launched an attack on Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Speaking on the third day of the Labour conference in Liverpool, the British Prime Minister pledged to renew the country “with the flag in our hands”.

In his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save