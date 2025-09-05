Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A bus in Ella, Sri Lanka, plunged 300m, killing 15 people and injuring 16. Photo / 123RF

A Sri Lankan bus carrying local tourists visiting lush tea plantation hill towns plunged 300m, with the crash killing 15 people, police said today.

The accident occurred on Thursday night in the mountainous Ella area, about 130km east of the capital. Sixteen other people on board were injured.

The group was returning home after a holiday in the cooler hills when the bus hit another vehicle, crashed through guardrails and then shot over the side.

The accident is the country’s worst since May, when 23 passengers died in a bus crash in Kotmale.

The island’s winding roads are considered among the most dangerous in the world. Sri Lanka, a nation of 22 million people, records an average of 3000 road deaths each year.