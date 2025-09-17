At the same time, Air Force One, the presidential Boeing 747, was climbing out of Washington DC and preparing to set course across the Atlantic.

The unnamed New York controller was heard saying: “Spirit 1300 turn 20 degrees right, vector [for] traffic in descent.”

He continued: “Pay attention. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” apparently receiving no reply before adding: “Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now.”

Later, the controller told the Spirit flight: “Spirit 1300, traffic’s off your left wing by six miles, or eight miles, 747, I’m sure you can see who it is. It’s flight level 320, [you] maintain 330.

“Keep an eye out for me, white and blue.”

Air Force One is a blue-and-white Boeing 747 that is specially adapted for the US President’s communications and security needs while abroad.

Air Force One on the tarmac. Photo / Getty Images

The controller then appeared to express frustration with the Spirit pilots, saying: “I got to talk to you twice every time… Pay attention, get off the iPad!”

News of the encounter was first posted on the BlueSky social media app by user xJonNYC.

While the skies over New York and Boston are some of the busiest in the world, the region is well-known among airline pilots for occasionally brusque encounters with air traffic controllers.

The future of the presidential jet has become the subject of controversy after the Qatari royal family gifted Trump their $400 million customised Boeing 747-8.

The gift came after reports that replacements for the existing 35-year-old jumbo jets used for Air Force One flights had been repeatedly delayed, despite Boeing having been handed a US$3.9 billion ($6.5b) contract to supply the replacements.

Critics immediately questioned whether it was appropriate for a US President to use a foreign Government’s gift as his official transport, although the criticism did not deter Trump from accepting the luxury Boeing.

It was reported that the aircraft will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation after he leaves office in 2029, meaning – unlike his predecessors – he will be able to continue using the aircraft.

In April, the Trump Organisation struck its first luxury real estate deal in Qatar, as well as planning a billion-dollar skyscraper in Dubai where apartments can be bought with cryptocurrency.

