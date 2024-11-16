The man was arrested and the creatures have all been handed over to animal protection services. Photo / 123rf

A suspected spider smuggler has been caught in Peru with hundreds of tarantulas strapped to his body while he was leaving the capital city.

The South Korean suspect concealed more than 300 tarantulas, about 100 centipedes, and nine stinging bullet ants in small plastic bags but was spotted by suspicious security guards at the airport, according to ABC News.

The unnamed 28-year-old man had been trying to smuggle his creepy-crawly cargo from Lima to South Korea, but was thwarted when the guards noticed his suspiciously “swollen” stomach area.

He was arrested and the creatures have been handed over to animal protection services, said Pilar Ayala, a biologist from Peru’s national forestry and wildlife service.

“It was observed that the citizen had placed these specimens in small zip-lock bags with filter paper,” Ayala said. “They were placed around his body, contained by two girdles.”