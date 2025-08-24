Advertisement
Speed limits, tourist tax plans deter visitors to Wales

By Daniel Woolfson, Senior Business reporter
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Welsh businessmen warn that Wales's 20mph speed limit and proposed tourist tax harm tourism. Photo / Getty Images

Wales’ 20mph (32km/h) speed limit is putting people off visiting the country and damaging its tourism sector, a leading Welsh businessman has warned.

Stephen Davies, the chief executive of Welsh whisky brand Penderyn, accused the Welsh Government of making the country less appealing to visit with measures such as speed

