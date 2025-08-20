Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spectacular fireball streaks across western Japan, lighting up night sky

By Naomi Schanen
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

The fireball was captured on surveillance cameras and car dash cams throughout western Japan overnight. Video / AFP

An intense ball of light, widely believed to be an exceptionally bright meteor known as a fireball, was seen across western Japan late on Tuesday night.

The fireball was captured on surveillance cameras and car dashcams on Kyushu, the southwesternmost of Japan’s main islands, as well as in other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save