Fireballs could be made up of fragments of asteroids, space junk or comets, and could vary from the size of a fist to a basketball, Daly said. Given the speed at which it was falling through the sky, he believed the fireball seen in Japan was most probably from an asteroid.
In June, a fireball was seen over the southeastern United States. While most sightings were reported in Georgia and South Carolina, some saw the fireball in Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.
On the southern tip of Kyushu, some residents of Kagoshima and Hioki told news media that they heard a loud explosion-like sound at the time of the fireball sighting. This was a sonic boom, Daly said. While such sounds were relatively rare, they could happen when a large meteoroid travelled faster than the speed of sound while entering the atmosphere.
Daichi Fujii, a fireball expert at Hiratsuka City Museum, told Japanese news outlet Asahi Shimbun that he believed the fireball entered the Earth’s atmosphere at about 21km per second and fell into the sea south of Kyushu.
“It’s so sad that this fireball most likely fell into the sea,” Daly said. “If we can get the rock, we can find out where these meteoroids came from in space and piece together how our solar system is formed.”