An intense ball of light, widely believed to be an exceptionally bright meteor known as a fireball, was seen across western Japan late on Tuesday night.

The fireball was captured on surveillance cameras and car dashcams on Kyushu, the southwesternmost of Japan’s main islands, as well as in other parts of western Japan, including Osaka. Footage, which was widely shared on social media, showed a bright light that turned the sky white for a few seconds at 11.08pm (2.08am yesterday, NZ time).

“What I saw in the videos was amazing, stunning – a beautiful live show in the sky,” Luke Daly, a professor of planetary geoscience at the University of Glasgow, said yesterday.

Fireballs are large, bright meteors produced when meteoroids – space rocks – enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and under incredible friction, generating a large amount of heat that gives them their exceptionally bright glow.

A fireball was bigger, brighter and more long-lived than the average meteor, Daly said. “A meteor is, like, blink and you miss it, but fireballs are like, ‘That’s incredible!’”