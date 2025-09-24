She denied wrongdoing during a court appearance before Peinado in Madrid two weeks ago.
Peinado set off the saga in April 2024 by opening an investigation to determine whether Gomez exploited her position as Sanchez’s wife for private benefit after complaints by groups with far-right ties.
Separate corruption probes have ensnared two former Socialist heavyweights, Santos Cerdan and ex-Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, as well as the Prime Minister’s younger brother David Sanchez.
The Prime Minister has dismissed the allegations against his wife and brother as an attempt to undermine his Government by the right, which has demanded his resignation.
“The truth will ultimately prevail. And the truth is that my brother and my wife are innocent,” he said today at a news conference in New York where he attended the United Nations General Assembly.
Earlier this month he said there were “judges who do politics and politicians who try to do justice” and denounced spurious complaints by groups with far-right links.
The legal troubles compound woes for the minority Government which engages in laborious negotiations with an array of fringe and regional separatist parties to try to pass legislation.