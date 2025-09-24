A judge has ordered Begona Gomez, the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to stand trial for alleged embezzlement. Photo / Getty Images

A judge investigating Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez for alleged embezzlement has ordered her to stand trial, a court document showed today.

The long-running probe is one of several into Sanchez’s family and former close allies that have embarrassed the Socialist leader and heaped pressure on his minority coalition.

The investigation centres on whether an official employed in the Prime Minister’s office, Cristina Alvarez, also did work for Gomez while the latter held a position at Madrid’s Complutense University.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado said in a ruling dated yesterday that his preliminary investigation showed that a jury trial was warranted and summoned Gomez to appear in court on Sunday NZT.

He cited emails sent by Alvarez to third parties that “clearly seem to exceed her duties” in the prime minister’s office and constituted “sufficient evidence”.