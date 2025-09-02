Advertisement
Spanish PM accuses judges of ‘doing politics’ in graft cases

AFP
3 mins to read

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the cases against his relatives were baseless and driven by complaints from far-right groups. Photo / Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today accused some judges of “doing politics” as he faces mounting pressure over corruption cases affecting his inner circle, including his wife and brother.

The graft cases have led the opposition to demand Sanchez’s resignation and increased political polarisation in Spain, where he leads

